Letter to the Editor: Restoring history

This letter is in reference to the May 23 article in The News Herald about Andrea Kiser’s award-winning cemetery restoration at Gilboa Methodist Church.

Not resting from her labors at Gilboa Methodist Cemetery, Andrea Bennett Kiser has begun an even more ambitious restoration at Obeth Methodist Cemetery in the Paddy’s Creek Section of the Lake James State Park. Mrs. Kiser is alarmed that the massive pine trees growing in and around the cemetery will destroy the precious historic headstones if they are blown over during storms. This historic cemetery is the final resting place of the early settlers of the area and has headstones dating back to 1809.

The Quaker Meadows Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution has joined Mrs. Kiser in raising money to have the largest pines removed. There are at least three Revolutionary War Patriots buried near the largest trees. They are William Fullwood, John Gibbs and Lawrence Unger.

Surnames found on stones at Obeth Cemetery: Alexander, Anderson, Austin, Boon, Brownmun, Clark, Conley, Dale, Denny, Dobson Fullwood, Gibbs, Giles, Griffin, Houk, James, Janes, Lail, Lindsay/Lindsey, McCall, McGimsey, Minish, Moore, Mostiller, Reid, Renshaw, Thomas, Thompson, Unger, Whetstine, Wild, Wilson. The free website, Findagrave.com has information about the cemetery and has memorials for known burials.