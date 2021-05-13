Letter to the Editor: Rushing into glamping?

While Public-Private partnerships are to be applauded, the Lease Agreement for a Glamping Development on county-owned land raises questions. The Agreement was approved by the Burke County Board of Commissioners on May 4 for development on 12.5 to 15 acres of prime lakefront property within Fonta Flora County Park on Lake James. The county’s intent is to provide a “novel vacation experience,” and they wish to enter the Agreement for a term of 25 years, which can be extended another 15 years — to 2061. The county would agree to not enter into any potential competing developments throughout this time.
Other upset bids can be received up through Friday, May 14, but I suggest more time should be provided to allow for additional review of the agreement and the possible receipt of additional bids.
The county has been diligent with including its review and approval rights for the proposed site plan; additionally, changes to the plan cannot be made without “the prior written consent of the County.” However, some items of concern are either not well-defined in the Agreement or need further consideration.
For example, the proposed density of 15 to 30 structures on what is likely 10 acres of developable land is high. Happily, at the May 4 meeting, the Board of Commissioners noted they are aware of the need to consider the density when reviewing the plans.
The Fonta Flora Trail goes through the property, so questions arise regarding access to the trail. Remember, this is county property, so there should be no restrictions to the trail. Including some buffer around the trail would be a worthwhile endeavor.
Also, the developer can add “supporting amenities for the Development,” yet there are no definitions of what these could be. Water park? Music amphitheater? Social/conference venue? It’s too open-ended and should be more clearly defined and limited.
With Burke County moving towards updating its Zoning Ordinance, including regulations surrounding the riparian buffer, would this development be governed by the new ordinance, or the current one? If current, then language should be added regarding the riparian buffer and other environmental concerns.
While I understand the county has been willing to discuss this proposal, a process for increased public awareness, involvement, and approval should be instituted.
Let’s make sure we protect the public interests, the beauty and environmental sensitivity of Lake James, and the Fonta Flora State Trail and County Park.