Letter to the Editor: Rushing into glamping?

While Public-Private partnerships are to be applauded, the Lease Agreement for a Glamping Development on county-owned land raises questions. The Agreement was approved by the Burke County Board of Commissioners on May 4 for development on 12.5 to 15 acres of prime lakefront property within Fonta Flora County Park on Lake James. The county’s intent is to provide a “novel vacation experience,” and they wish to enter the Agreement for a term of 25 years, which can be extended another 15 years — to 2061. The county would agree to not enter into any potential competing developments throughout this time.

Other upset bids can be received up through Friday, May 14, but I suggest more time should be provided to allow for additional review of the agreement and the possible receipt of additional bids.

The county has been diligent with including its review and approval rights for the proposed site plan; additionally, changes to the plan cannot be made without “the prior written consent of the County.” However, some items of concern are either not well-defined in the Agreement or need further consideration.