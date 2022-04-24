Letter to the Editor: Sheriff candidate support

In 1988 I went to work for the Burke County Sheriff’s Office. I started at the lowest level and was the youngest employee. When I retired after 25 years in Burke County Law Enforcement, I was one of 3 captains and had the most seniority in the department.

I worked for 4 elected sheriffs’, and I saw what it takes to be the sheriff. I was there when the deputies were told by the Epley administration we could no longer associate with other law enforcement agencies in Burke County. I was there when every city police chief came out against Richard Epley being re-elected after serving one term. In 1998, I watched as those brave men and woman took a stand against his leadership.

Most everyone working for Richard Epley had to stand to up against him for the good of the citizens of Burke County and vote him out. Protect and serve is what we need to keep in our sheriff’s office, not divide and conquer. For those of us who remember 28 years ago the dark days when Richard Epley was sheriff. There is no way I want our current and future generation to have to experience those days. After serving in law enforcement in this county for 34 years and previously under Mr. Epley… I ask myself, why would we even consider this man to be sheriff again?

I support and ask you too to support Banks Hinceman for Sheriff.

Captain John R. Hoyle, Retired, 34 years of service