Letter to the Editor: Sheriff candidate support

Center Burke is a bipartisan group based in Burke County. We work across party lines to provide information about, and support for, candidates who will positively impact our county and who have the best interests of ALL Burke County citizens in mind. Center Burke members include Republicans, Unaffiliated, Democrats, Libertarians and some who consider themselves none of the above! We base our support of candidates (both Republicans and Democrats) on bi-partisan input, background research and conversations, and interviews with candidates.

We’ve been asked why our group values confidentiality. While some members of the Center Burke team have shared their identity, we give everyone involved the right to remain anonymous. We attempt to balance anonymity with transparency and for this reason we are open to conversations with anyone in the community who would like to engage in civil dialogue.

For the May 17, 2022, Primary we are happy to announce our endorsement of Banks Hinceman for Sheriff. This decision comes after a thorough process led by the Center Burke team that included outreach and conversations with both candidates. From information that Banks provided we decided to endorse him for the following reasons:

Experience: Banks has been in law enforcement for 32 years and has consistently been placed in leadership positions and given recognition for fulfilling his duties, as well as going above and beyond the call of duty.

Dedication: We particularly admire Banks’ dedication to his fellow Deputies at the Sheriff’s Department. He is committed as Sheriff to advocate for better technology, support, and pay for all Sheriff’s Deputies.

Collaboration: Banks has demonstrated and plans to continue to work in partnership with other agencies as well as Burke County to advance the Department’s priorities. He is a strong advocate for partnering with the recovery community to address our County’s drug overdose problem by helping find the right support for individuals struggling with addiction.

Engagement: Banks has expressed his interest in improving relationships with diverse communities in Burke County and to focusing on diversity in recruitment of deputies, detention officers and support staff.

We hope that others in Burke County who are seeking the most qualified candidate for Sheriff will vote in the upcoming primary during early voting April 28 to May 14 or on the day of the Primary, May 17. Please feel free to contact us by emailing centerburkenc@gmail.com.

Erin Kizer, Morganton