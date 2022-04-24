Letter to the Editor: Sheriff candidate support

I am writing this letter of recommendation for Banks Hinceman, Republican candidate for the office of Sheriff of Burke County. I have known Banks Hinceman personally and professionally for over 27 years. As a husband, father, and family friend, his character, faith, and integrity are unsurpassed. While he is a man of few words, Banks has provided strong leadership and commitment to the citizens of Burke County, as well as fellow law enforcement officers.

During my 30-plus years of service, there was only one time period, whereby good cooperation failed to exist in Burke County law enforcement. This was from 1994-1998, when Richard Epley was sheriff. I never saw cooperation so poor before this time and have not witnessed it since. Local law enforcement must combine resources to keep all of the citizens of Burke County protected and safe. There is no place for ego and jealousy when the safety of our community is front and center.

I have had the opportunity to work with Banks Hinceman on countless occasions. Many of these occasions involved high-risk assignments and required the joint cooperation between the Burke County Sheriff’s Office and Morganton Public Safety tactical teams. Banks Hinceman was either a member or commander of the Burke County team, and I always found him to be a true professional, ready and willing to work together for the greater good.

In his 32 years of exemplary service, Banks Hinceman has proven himself as a leader in law enforcement circles and our community as well. Please join me in supporting Banks Hinceman for Sheriff of Burke County.

Mark Tolbert, Retired Chief of Morganton Public Safety, 30+ years of service to Morganton and Burke County