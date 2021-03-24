Letter to the Editor: ‘Sore winners’

Judging by the recent nation-wide efforts to restrict voting, Republicans are sore winners. If, as Donald Trump and many other Republicans say, the 2020 election was rife with fraud, then all elected office-holders are illegitimately appointed.

If Joe Biden is not President, then Hugh Blackwell is not our representative and Warren Daniel not our senator. But instead of following that argument (based on no evidence) to its logical conclusion, they use the time after the election to go about settling old grievances. They’re still angry about the NC State Board of Elections’ extending absentee ballot times despite their court challenges which were thrown out time after time. So Daniel introduces a bill without any local input that affects the dates for local elections in Burke County. Is he hoping that local Republicans will benefit down-ballot?

Meanwhile, Hugh Blackwell introduces a bill in the house to limit Cooper’s right to declare emergencies, a “payback” for his handling of the COVID emergency, without which we would have seen an even higher death toll in N.C.

Please, Senator Daniel and Representative Blackwell, concern yourselves with the health and well-being of your constituents, not in scoring political points to the detriment of our democratic system of governance.