Letter to the Editor: Stop denying election reality

Donald Trump lost by more than 5 million votes and the same Electoral College majority that he won in 2016 and called a “landslide.”

The Federal Election Commission reported that this election was the most free and fair election in American history. The International Election Observers certified no evidence of systemic election fraud. The federal prosecutors AG William Barr sent out to gather evidence of election fraud reported back that they found no evidence of election fraud by either party.

State election officials, both Republican and Democratic, have found no systemic election fraud. The Republicans won many more down ballot races – state, federal, Senate and House than Democrats. This required people splitting their ballots against Trump and for Republicans. The federal and state courts will soon throw the Trump lawsuits out because courts deal in fact / evidence, not unfounded claims.

Trump said the 2016 election was “rigged” and then it was so rigged, he won. He said he could not lose this election unless it was rigged. So, the President declares that he cannot lose before the election?