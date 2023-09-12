Support makes Morganton Festival a success

On behalf of the Historic Morganton Festival Inc. Board of Directors, Abby and myself, would like to thank attendees, sponsors, volunteers, city employees and staff for all their support of the 41st Anniversary of the Morganton Festival. This year’s festival was still a success despite the threat of severe weather. Somehow we managed to escape the forecasted storms with considerably little rain or interruption to the schedule of events. Thank you to everyone that attended.

From the moment the festival kicked off, the streets of downtown Morganton came alive with energy, laughter and the spirit of togetherness. It was heartwarming to see families, friends and neighbors gather to celebrate in the annual event. There was a diverse range of activities, performances, and vendors, which showcased the talent and creativity that thrives in downtown.

The ability to host the annual Festival is heavily dependent on sponsors. The Morganton Festival is very grateful to have such loyal and involved sponsors who truly care about the community. I want to say a HUGE thank you to our sponsors ... THANK YOU to UNC Health Blue Ridge, Case Farms, NC Education Lottery, Seiren North America, Pepsi, Paramount Automotive, KICKS 103.3, The News Herald, SGL Carbon, Sossoman’s Funeral Home, Unix Packaging, United Beverages, Hillman Beer, Compas X-Stream, Murphy’s Farm, Republic Services of NC, Atlantic Bay Mortgage, Starnes Aycock Law Firm, Packaging Corporation of America, and Chick-Fil-A

Another sincere thank you goes out to the over 200 volunteers who spent time making this festival operate. Their dedication and hard work did not go unnoticed, and it is what makes downtown Morganton such a special place.

As we reflect on the 41st annual Morganton Festival, let us cherish the memories we created together and look forward to many more years of coming together as a community to celebrate.

A thank you to the City of Morganton, Mayor and Council, for continuing to partner with the HMF, Inc. events (TGIF, Farmers Markets, MADE, and the largest one, the Morganton Festival), all of which strive to be an attraction, maintain a sense of community pride and support economic growth in Morganton and in particular downtown.

Mark your calendars for September 6 and 7, 2024!

Sharon Jablonski HMF Inc. Director

Abby Nelson, HMF Inc. Director