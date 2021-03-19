Letter to the Editor: Think about it

I recently attended a County Commissioner’s public comment period concerning moving the Confederate Monument from the Courthouse Square lawn. The County Commissioners have the authority to remove it since it is on public property. I ask the Commissioners and other civil leaders to consider the fact that the Confederate Monument is the largest, and most prominent monument in Burke County. It is now more visible from the main business district with the large trees removed.

It is larger and more prominent than the World War II, and Vietnam War memorials at the new courthouse. I am unaware of any monuments for the American Revolutionary, WWI or Mid-Eastern wars. It is even larger and more noticeable than the Freedom Monument nearby which houses the US Constitution. Why are our county and city promoting a monument that represents hatred, division, and slavery, and not the ideals of America, equality, unity and respect for all?

I am sure most visitors and residents wonder why Morganton appears to be so proud of the large and imposing Confederate Monument.

I would hope the County Commissioners will not continue to showcase the Confederate Monument and promote its message. But if it remains, Burke County and the city of Morganton are approving of what it represents: hatred, division and slavery. Please think about it and do the right thing, remove the stain on Burke County.