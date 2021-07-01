Letter to the Editor: Time to recognize ‘Jonesboro’ neighborhood

The newspaper story published Sunday, June 27, 2021 beneath the headline, “ONE YEAR LATER,” stuck a chord with me having to do with the subject, “Black Lives Matter.” I am an 88-year-old native of Statesville. I moved to Morganton in 1977. I agree with Mrs. Caroline Avery of Morganton who was quoted in this past Sunday’s newspaper referenced above.

Mrs. Avery said, “We are in this for the long haul, but we are not getting anywhere. We’re not wearing down. We are not going anywhere.” That too, struck a chord with me.

Over a year ago, Morganton Mayor, Ronnie Thompson met in our home with my wife and I to discuss a recent meeting held in the Kistler wing of the public library. That meeting was a history event sponsored by the North Carolina Room at the library and dealt with the historic African-American neighborhood in Morganton known as “Jonesboro.”

As my wife and I discussed Jonesboro with Mayor Thompson, he became very interested in our wanting the City of Morganton to erect a permanent Jonesboro monument in a prominent location, possibly across College Street in front of the City of Morganton Municipal Auditorium.