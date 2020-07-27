Letter to the Editor: Wear the mask

Folks, do you not watch the news and comprehend that the Covid-19 pandemic is REAL and SERIOUS? Look at Florida and Arizona and Texas, states that ignore the guidelines for preventing the spread of the virus. Masks are free and are a proven way to help stop the spread of this virus. What in the world are you thinking when you say "they are uncomfortable or they fog my glasses, or they are too hot"? If you don't like the mask, you will surely not like the ventilator in the hospital! Bite the bullet and let's get this awful thing behind us.
