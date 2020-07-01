Letter to the Editor: Wearing a mask is a small sacrifice
Almost 79 years ago, America’s Greatest Generation was asked to step forward and take up arms in defense of the country, the Constitution, and democracy. They came together not as Democrats or Republicans, liberals or conservatives but, Americans and they performed admirably. They earned and deserve our gratitude and respect. Now, we’re facing a different type of enemy; one that pays no attention to any Geneva Convention rules but, attacks big and small, young and old, Democrat and Republican alike. What’s worse is this enemy can be anywhere and everywhere. The front line soldiers in this battle are the healthcare workers and providers, the caregivers,
the medical aides
assistants, and technicians and the paramedics and first responders. We owe them a debt we’ll never be able to repay. The only “sacrifice” we’ve been asked to make is to wear a mask when appropriate, social distance inasmuch as possible and, just use common sense. The result has been enough puking and moaning to fill the sky. I wonder what our Greatest Generation ancestors would think of us?
