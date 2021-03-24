 Skip to main content
Letter to the Editor: What goes around comes around
Letter to the Editor: What goes around comes around

They say, “What goes around comes around,” and Warren Daniel and his proposed Senate Bill 288 are no exception. His sponsorship of this Bill is nothing new for Republicans as he joins countless others who are proposing state legislation to hamper and confuse people about their right to vote.

Warren Daniel said he asked Ms. Debby Mace, Director of Burke County Board of Elections, how many taxpayer dollars his Senate Bill 288 would save Burke Counters taxpayers? She could not tell Warren how much money it would save, but Warren took license to so say anyway. As a Republican State Senator, Warren Daniel strains a Nat to swallow his Elephant.

Warren Daniel’s proposed Senate Bill 288 has demonstrated his highest level of incompetence and when his present term is up, the Burke County electorate should award ole Warren a one-way ticket home, to rest.

