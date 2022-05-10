Letter to the Editor: Where's the support for children after birth?

I understand that there are legitimate and deeply felt views on the issue of abortion. I believe that it would be good for us as a community/country to realize that people feel deeply about the issue and both sides have important concerns. That would mean respecting and listening to each other with the conviction that good people have legitimate concerns on both sides.

My concern is that people who are enraged and feel that their personal rights are being take away by a mandate to wear a face covering during a pandemic, are fine with the government’s taking away a woman’s choice, who has been raped or suffered incest, to decide what to do with her own body. “Personal freedom” is so important that we elect school board members whose primary qualification is opposition to a mask requirement.

So, while Republicans are willing to force a woman to bear a child to term, they take away her ability to support that child after birth. Republicans took away the child tax credit that lifted millions of children out of poverty, oppose paid family leave, oppose expanding Medicaid to poor families who have children, oppose supporting child care for poor families, oppose expanding support for poor families with access to food and housing, oppose increased funding for teachers and education. They oppose raising the minimum wage that would lift millions of children out of poverty.

These child centered initiatives are key to helping families raise children and opposing them condemns children to poverty, hunger, and suffering. Poor people have very limited access to reproductive information, contraceptives, medical support information, and a host of other support systems wealthier people take for granted. It is time to recognize that the “right to life” includes the right to live.