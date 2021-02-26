Letter to the Editor

Truth and elections

We as Americans owe our democracy to all who make our free and fair elections possible. This includes our local election workers, officials and volunteers who worked tirelessly. All the workers were under tremendous pressure by ex-president Trump warning his supporters about the fraud that he expected before and on election day.

Our Democracy does not exist without the many election officials who have the responsibility of planning, educating, and executing an honest and smoothly run election. A key part is local volunteers and observers for both parties to be involved to give all citizens confidence that their party representatives would not stand for a fraudulent election. A free and fair election is a precious right that the US Constitution is founded upon. Without it we will not be free. I can’t thank all the workers and volunteers enough for doing an excellent job for us in NC and across the nation.