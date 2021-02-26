Letter to the Editor

Truth and elections
We as Americans owe our democracy to all who make our free and fair elections possible. This includes our local election workers, officials and volunteers who worked tirelessly. All the workers were under tremendous pressure by ex-president Trump warning his supporters about the fraud that he expected before and on election day.
Our Democracy does not exist without the many election officials who have the responsibility of planning, educating, and executing an honest and smoothly run election. A key part is local volunteers and observers for both parties to be involved to give all citizens confidence that their party representatives would not stand for a fraudulent election. A free and fair election is a precious right that the US Constitution is founded upon. Without it we will not be free. I can’t thank all the workers and volunteers enough for doing an excellent job for us in NC and across the nation.
There are some people who do not believe that the election was free from any significant fraud and therefore, believe the election was “stolen.” But our politicians do know it was free and fair. Yet many are so beholden to Trump because they are scared how he might ruin their career. They repeat the lie as told by him and tell their supporters that the election was stolen. This is called the “Big Lie” because you cannot tell a more dangerous lie that affects the foundation of our democratic system. If our elections are not free and fair, we cannot exist.
The election was without fraud and Trump knew it all the time. His Justice department investigated and did not find fraud; 62 lawsuits did not find any fraud, and 50 states certified their state elections. Recounts and investigation by the states questioned by Trump did not find any fraud. So, when Trump told his supporters that he won and that the election was stolen, they believed him and anger was unleashed, resulting in storming the Capital and doing incalculable damage to our country.
For the sake of our future our political leaders need to diffuse this anger, tell their supporters that the election was run fairly and that the election was not stolen. Senators Burr and Tills and our representatives must explain to their Trump supporters that the election was NOT stolen, in clear and unequivocal language. To be silent only perpetrates the “Big Lie.” Politicians need to issue public statements to their social media, newspapers, radio and TV interviews and explain that Trump is wrong and the election was not stolen. That is the only way to diffuse the anger in America; tell the truth. Unless that is done, they are doing a great disservice to our democracy and risk losing it.
Steven Lian, Nebo