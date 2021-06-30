Letter to the Editor

Health department losing an asset

Please join me in congratulating and wishing well to Burke County’s Public Health chief educator and information officer Lisa Moore in her upcoming retirement.

A force for better public health for over three decades, Lisa has a portfolio of causes she promotes as the face of her organization. Her primary focuses include better outcomes for heart and stroke-related issues; flu and contagious disease prevention; as well as substance use prevention and recovery.

Lisa also helps local nonprofits like Burke Recovery write grants for health funding and is the team leader for the Community Health Assessment, an annual measurement of public health for Burke County.

Perhaps the most well known and most recent cause she championed was COVID-19 prevention and information. Lisa provided the public with real-time information during the pandemic and advised the community how to stay safe during broadcasted press conferences.

A friendly face and strong grit with deep faith, Lisa will be missed as a powerful force for better health for all in Burke County. Best wishes, Lisa!

Aaron Kohrs, Hickory