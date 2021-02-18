Letter to the Editor

Over the past two weeks, we have been experiencing this horrible COVID-19 virus first hand. My husband became sick first, actually taking his first shot the morning before he received his positive test results. I felt that I would become positive living in close proximity, but it took three days for me to become symptomatic. From the onset my symptoms were much milder than my husband's symptoms probably due to the fact that I had my first shot about one month before contracting the virus. My friend told me about a program that Blue Ridge HealthCare had initiated called a "Virtual Hospital." Normally if your primary care physician is a part of Blue Ridge, he/she would refer you to the Virtual Hospital. In our case, my husband was pretty sick, but his PCP was not affiliated with Blue Ridge HealthCare.