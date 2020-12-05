Letter to the Editor

The greatest scam

Roger Stone, Trump’s pardoned bag man, says North Korea delivered secret ballots for Biden to a port in Maine. Never mind that they delivered them to the wrong ocean or that probably someone would have noticed them going through the Suez or Panama Canal or the Mediterranean and checked them out. Or that the US would allow a North Korean ship to dock at a US port.

But, Oh Yea, the entire US military is also in on stealing the election along with all the Secretaries of State, FBI, CIA, DOJ, Governors and thousands of poll workers both Democrats and Republicans in only the states Trump lost.

So, keep donating to Trump’s greatest grift of more than $170,000 raised for his “legal defense” which sadly has to produce evidence rather than just spewing lies on cable TV. Trump has his greatest scam going. His devotees are sending him their money which he can and will use for his own extravagant lifestyle. This is his greatest scam so far.

Meanwhile Americans lose faith in our democracy.

John S. Flood Jr., Morganton