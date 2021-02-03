Letters to the Editor - Feb. 3, 2021

Hope in time of uncertainty
An unexpected encounter gave me hope. On the advice of a friend, I went to Freedom High School after vaccine hours. The place was a buzz but in a controlled fashion. I was hoping to schedule an appointment for an 80-plus aged friend. I caught a younger man, masked, who inquired if he could help me. Expecting him give me a quick but polite brush off, I was stunned when he listened to my request and not unhappily asked me to have a seat. Within minutes I had filled out a form, a nurse had looked in her computer and said “tell your friend to be here at 1:45 on the 29th of January.”
On leaving, a feeling of elation and hope filled me. These people were kind and caring. They obviously wanted to help me. How I have been missing those feelings. Thank you to all concerned with vaccines in Burke County.
Burt Moncrief, Morganton
Newspaper provides insight into community
Congratulations to The News Herald for the fine journalism and balanced news reporting in these times of social polarity. Kudos to Morganton as a community for supporting this excellent newspaper. We are considering moving to your area for our retirement and hear nothing but positive reports about the people and the surrounding area. The News Herald provides a window into your community and we like what we see.
Albert Richard, Oyster Bay, NY
Frustration with Postal Service
This is a little long but I need to vent. One of the most incompetent departments of the Federal Government is the U.S. Postal Service. I have the USPS app on my phone. They send me an update every day showing what I’m getting in the mail. On the 23rd I got an update showing a package my wife is expecting. Said we would get it that day and showed the tracking number also. As of (Jan. 28), we still haven't gotten it. I went to the post office to check on it. She checked the tracking number and came out to show me where Greensboro just received it that day. I asked her how did they just receive it when they showed me it was supposed to be delivered on the 23rd. The USPS app shows what is coming from Greensboro. They wouldn't have the tracking number until they received it.
This is not the first time this has happened. We were supposed to get a package a week ago and didn't get it. Asked about it with the Morganton PO and never got a response from them. Two days ago it showed up on our porch. It was put in someone else's mail box and they brought it a put it on our porch. As far as I know, my house is the only one our road with my address. It's on my mail box. So how can they not read an address? This has happened several times with others on my street. My sister-in-law lives beside us and is still missing a package. Had stuff in September not delivered and was told tough luck.
Morganton PO is the worst I have ever seen. I also checked out the Greensboro Distribution Center and they are ranked the 3rd worst in the nation. I see why people don't use the Postal Service much anymore. They need to do away with the USPS and contract UPS or FedEx. Just venting.
Frank Horton, Morganton
Honoring the heroism of four non-combatants
During this time of a divided America, my thoughts reflect on an event that was recorded during World War II for future generations.
Feb. 3 is Four Chaplains Day. “This day was established by the U.S. Congress in 1988, and this day honors the selfless sacrifice of four U.S. Army Chaplains who gave their lives to save others during World War II. In 2019, a minimum of 1,663 American Legion Posts nationwide observed Four Chaplains Day …” – January 2021 of the American Legion magazine, page 32.
Military chaplains serve as morale boosters as an extension of being spiritual “Shepherds of the Flock.” They must be endorsed by respective ecclesiastical or religious organizations. Each branch of the armed forces has chaplains who are Catholic priests, Jewish rabbis, Protestant ministers from various denominations and others.
Chaplains perform their duties in peacetime and in war zones as commissioned officers in a non-combatant role. Chaplains are visible to minister as moral and spiritual touchstones, and leadership depends on chaplains to enhance morale for the troops.
Since the American Revolutionary War, military chaplains continue to place themselves in harm’s way while ministering to combatants.
On Jan. 18, 1961, the U.S. Congress authorized the Chaplain’s Medal. The medal commemorates the actions of four U.S. Army chaplains who sacrificed their lives for military personnel after a German U-boat torpedoed and sank the U.S. transport ship, the Dorchester.
“There were not enough lifejackets as the ship sank, so the four chaplains removed their lifejackets and gave the lifejackets to four frightened young men. Men in rafts saw the four chaplains arms linked and braced against the slanting deck, praying aloud. That night, they became an example of eternal faith, courage, and selflessness,” the American Legion magazine article read.
The names of these heroes were Chaplains George Fox, the World War I Marine turned minister; Rabbi Alexander Goode, a medical doctor; Clark Polling; and Father Johnny Washington.
Hate is permeating our nation to the point that it is tearing us apart. America needs a spiritual revival. Regeneration each soul by faith in Jesus Christ is the only way to eternal salvation. As Christ offered Himself up to be a vicarious sacrifice for our sins, Christ had taught his Disciples that “Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends.” – John 15:13.
Larry Thurston, Morganton