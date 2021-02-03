Letters to the Editor - Feb. 3, 2021

Frustration with Postal Service

This is a little long but I need to vent. One of the most incompetent departments of the Federal Government is the U.S. Postal Service. I have the USPS app on my phone. They send me an update every day showing what I’m getting in the mail. On the 23rd I got an update showing a package my wife is expecting. Said we would get it that day and showed the tracking number also. As of (Jan. 28), we still haven't gotten it. I went to the post office to check on it. She checked the tracking number and came out to show me where Greensboro just received it that day. I asked her how did they just receive it when they showed me it was supposed to be delivered on the 23rd. The USPS app shows what is coming from Greensboro. They wouldn't have the tracking number until they received it.