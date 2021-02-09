Letters to the Editor - Feb. 9, 2021

Show support for schools

All of our lives have been affected due to the pandemic. Parents and school staffers have been challenged with taking on new roles to ensure students’ safety and success during this time of remote learning and in-person learning. Each day brings new demands that can quickly cause all of us to become weary during these uncertain times. Teachers, support staffers and administrators are working many more hours each week, even when they are working remotely. Parents feel the added stress of meeting the demands of work, while making sure their children receive the best education. I want to express my appreciation to all members of our community who are working for the good of our children.