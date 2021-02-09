Letters to the Editor - Feb. 9, 2021

Show support for schools
I commend teachers, support staff and administrators who serve students at Morganton Day School, New Dimensions School and Burke County Public Schools in Morganton.
All of our lives have been affected due to the pandemic. Parents and school staffers have been challenged with taking on new roles to ensure students’ safety and success during this time of remote learning and in-person learning. Each day brings new demands that can quickly cause all of us to become weary during these uncertain times. Teachers, support staffers and administrators are working many more hours each week, even when they are working remotely. Parents feel the added stress of meeting the demands of work, while making sure their children receive the best education. I want to express my appreciation to all members of our community who are working for the good of our children.
Valentine’s Day is just a few short days away. I encourage our community to reach out this week to our children’s educators, support staff and administrators to let them know how much we admire their dedication and hard work. We’re all in this together.
Ellen Settlemyer, Morganton
To Trump supporters
It hurts to lose — to see the presidential candidate you think is essential to the good of America be defeated. You are not alone in this frustration, anger, disappointment. It happens every four years.
I saw all the Trump signs and flags in Burke and adjoining counties and know the depth of belief in Trump by supporters. You have the right to your opinion but not the right to your own facts. There are only facts, no such thing as alternate facts — a thing is either A or B, not both.
Donald Trump has lied to you, his supporters over and over again. One of the most disrespectful things any person can do to another is to lie to them. It is demeaning and self-serving. If people lie to you, get them out of your life.
A few of Trump’s lies:
- Only I can fix America’s problems.
- I never had sex with the women I paid to keep silent.
- Bragging about grabbing women’s genitals was just locker room talk.
- The 2016 election was “rigged.”
- Mexico will pay for the wall I will build.
- President Obama was not born in the US — his presidency is invalid.
- The 2020 election was rigged.
- American senior military leadership start wars to make war profits for defense contractors.
- Those who join the military are losers.
- Those killed in the service of this country are suckers.
- Obama founded ISIS.
- Putin is more truthful than the word of US Intelligence.
- Claims of Russian collusion are fake news.
- I was cleared of all charges by the Mueller report.
- White nationalist protesters are good people, too.
- COVID-19 is a Democrat hoax.
- Climate change is a Democrat hoax.
- COVID-19 is no worse than the flu; it's going away, we have it under control; it will miraculously disappear.
- Our handling of the virus has been incredible — I have no responsibility for the spread.
- Wearing a mask is unnecessary.
- Hydroxychloroquine is a very effective treatment for Covid-19 — I am taking it every day.
- We are showing so many COVID-19 infections because we test so much — we should stop testing.
- I won the election by a landslide; Georgia cheated, Michigan cheated, Wisconsin cheated, Pennsylvania cheated, Nevada cheated, Arizona cheated; Dominion machines were rigged to steal votes.
- Just find me 11,870 votes — claim you recalculated and made a mistake.
- VP Pence is weak and cowardly for not withholding Biden’s certification.
- We cannot allow the election to be stolen and must go to the Capitol and be strong, fight like hell.
- I am going with you —
Trump has used his lies about the election to raise more than $200 million dollars for his personal use.
Courts deal in evidence/reality, not conspiracy theories or claims made on cable TV. Over 50 state and federal courts have dismissed Trump’s claims of fraud. Every state’s poll watchers, governors, attorney generals, secretaries of state certified the election results. There have been multiple recounts and audits in contested states. Trump’s attorney general certified the election as having no systematic fraud. The election security chief, appointed by Trump, said it was the most fair and legal election in our history.
You have been lied to and conned by Trump. He lost a free and fair election.
John S. Flood Jr., Morganton