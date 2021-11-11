Letters to the Editor

That said, we spent the week touring Asheville, the Parkway, and Blowing Rock as they felt uncomfortable in Morganton as it made a few uncomfortable (perhaps not safe). I regret that we had to leave our beautiful county to enjoy their visit.

While we live and work here, we are aware of the undercurrent of low-key racism. Being from a family of multi-ethnicities, we often hear quite a bit from those who are not aware to whom they are spewing their prejudice and entitlement.

I regret that Morganton feels the need to retain a statue that continues to represent an era in which African Americans (who should only be referred to as Americans since we do not say White/Asian/Indian Americans) were not treated as equals. All men are created equal and in the image of God at all times, not just when it suits an individual’s agenda.

The statue needs to be relocated to another site, perhaps the History Museum of Burke County, with a note of how we have overcome its symbolism.

Please consider relocating this image of an unaccepting and devastating past to another site. Our establishments and community reputation should not be tarnished by its presence in such a place of honor.

Faye Fox, Morganton