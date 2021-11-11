Letters to the Editor

Vaccination
should be requiredTo prevent further spread of the coronavirus, we should require everyone to get fully vaccinated (including a possible third dose) — unless exempted by a sincerely held religious belief or medical condition. We should write to our legislators and executives at all levels of government.
Alvin Blake, Morganton
Statue affects perceptionsAlthough many have stopped thinking about the statue on the courthouse square, I wanted to share a recent experience that reflects the affect the statue’s presence is having on the perceptions “outsiders” are forming about Morganton.
Recently nine family members from various cities and ethnic backgrounds traveled 13+ hours to visit us and stayed at the new hotel downtown. Early on the second afternoon of their visit, several decided to walk downtown to see what Morganton had to offer since it seemed a quaint and charming little town when they arrived.
Once they reached the intersection of West Union and South Sterling, they crossed to see the historic courthouse. Upon approaching the statute and reading the inscription, a few felt that some of the party may not have been welcome here. They immediately returned to the hotel and did not venture any further in town.
That said, we spent the week touring Asheville, the Parkway, and Blowing Rock as they felt uncomfortable in Morganton as it made a few uncomfortable (perhaps not safe). I regret that we had to leave our beautiful county to enjoy their visit.
While we live and work here, we are aware of the undercurrent of low-key racism. Being from a family of multi-ethnicities, we often hear quite a bit from those who are not aware to whom they are spewing their prejudice and entitlement.
I regret that Morganton feels the need to retain a statue that continues to represent an era in which African Americans (who should only be referred to as Americans since we do not say White/Asian/Indian Americans) were not treated as equals. All men are created equal and in the image of God at all times, not just when it suits an individual’s agenda.
The statue needs to be relocated to another site, perhaps the History Museum of Burke County, with a note of how we have overcome its symbolism.
Please consider relocating this image of an unaccepting and devastating past to another site. Our establishments and community reputation should not be tarnished by its presence in such a place of honor.
Faye Fox, Morganton