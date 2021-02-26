Letters to the Editor

The election was without fraud and Trump knew it all the time. His Justice department investigated and did not find fraud; 62 lawsuits did not find any fraud, and 50 states certified their state elections. Recounts and investigation by the states questioned by Trump did not find any fraud. So, when Trump told his supporters that he won and that the election was stolen, they believed him and anger was unleashed, resulting in storming the Capitol and doing incalculable damage to our country.

For the sake of our future our political leaders need to diffuse this anger, tell their supporters that the election was run fairly and that the election was not stolen. Senators Burr and Tills and our representatives must explain to their Trump supporters that the election was NOT stolen, in clear and unequivocal language. To be silent only perpetrates the “Big Lie.” Politicians need to issue public statements to their social media, newspapers, radio and TV interviews and explain that Trump is wrong and the election was not stolen. That is the only way to diffuse the anger in America; tell the truth. Unless that is done, they are doing a great disservice to our democracy and risk losing it.

Steven Lian, Nebo

COVID-19 used as an excuse