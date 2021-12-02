Letters to the Editor

It is hard to lead when sacrifices are needed by Americans to deal with global warming, pollution, a pandemic that has killed more than 5,000,000 people. Give up luxuries we take for granted so we can protect our children from an unlivable world.

John S. Flood, Jr.

Morganton

Banned from paradeTo the Public and city officials of Morganton, and to all citizens of Burke County, as we approach the end of the year, our attention is drawn to the cooling weather, the upcoming holidays, and the happy anticipation of the festivals and parades that bring all aspects of our community together in celebration.

Yet a recent provision regarding the symbols allowed in one of the counties’ most esteemed parades, the Morganton Christmas Parade, has recently passed a provision that will seek to estranged forever a group of people that have for many years maintained a benevolent and lawful presence within the parade, and one of assistance to the community throughout the years.