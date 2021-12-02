Letters to the Editor

Tyson recruitingOn November 20, Western Piedmont Community College allowed Tyson Foods to come into their parking lot and give out food. Some packages were out of date, but that is not my complaint.
We have a very large chicken processing plant here in Morganton, our home town. Who gives more than their share to this community. Who employs several ethnic groups along with many many locals, and local subcontractors. Consider the revenue the city receives from their water consumption alone, not including their lights.
Case Farms donates thousands upon thousands of dollars to Burke County schools (and yes, I can provide fact checkers). Nonprofit organizations in our area have received donated chicken for years. So I am very disappointed in WPCC for allowing Tyson Food (a known competitor) to come into our community and advertise for help.
I was taught as a child, you don’t bite the hand that feeds you. And yes, my next letter to our mayor will be how we allowed them to open a recruiting office in Morganton. Where does conflict of interest come in.
Sincerely,
Vicky Dale
Morganton
Give up luxuriesThe Democratic party is losing people’s support by focusing on the unimportant issues:
Global warming, rising oceans, much of the earth becoming uninhabitable, 98% of coral reefs dying, millions of refugees
Repairing the infrastructure of our country, dealing with pollution
Making vaccines readily available
Addressing children’s issues: early childhood education, child care and paid leave for new parents
Seeking to have the wealthiest Americans pay at least some taxes
Meanwhile Republicans win votes by focusing on really important issues like:
Opposing the teaching of Critical Race theory, which has never ever been taught in any elementary or high School in America
Opposing teaching the history of race relations because some of that history is uncomfortable and difficult. Better to be comfortably ignorant than be uncomfortable and deal with reality.
Fighting to keep people from wearing face coverings or getting vaccinated
Repeating the lie that our democracy is broken, elections are rigged, gerrymandering voting districts, blocking access to the polls
Defending the mob that attacked our Capitol, threatened the lives of Congress, brutalized capitol police and smeared feces on the walls of our capitol.
It is hard to lead when sacrifices are needed by Americans to deal with global warming, pollution, a pandemic that has killed more than 5,000,000 people. Give up luxuries we take for granted so we can protect our children from an unlivable world.
John S. Flood, Jr.
Morganton
Banned from paradeTo the Public and city officials of Morganton, and to all citizens of Burke County, as we approach the end of the year, our attention is drawn to the cooling weather, the upcoming holidays, and the happy anticipation of the festivals and parades that bring all aspects of our community together in celebration.
Yet a recent provision regarding the symbols allowed in one of the counties’ most esteemed parades, the Morganton Christmas Parade, has recently passed a provision that will seek to estranged forever a group of people that have for many years maintained a benevolent and lawful presence within the parade, and one of assistance to the community throughout the years.
That group which is to be estranged is your county’s local Sons of Confederate Veterans, specifically camp 2162 The Burke Tigers. We are to be barred from the event since our official logo displays the Confederate Battle flag and since whenever we march we carry a reproduction of the battle flag of Morganton’s troops, The Burke Tigers, for whom our camp is named. The Burke Tigers have been allowed by officials and welcomed by viewers of the parade on eight different occasions to this happy event, and have even won awards for the best decorated float in the past, it therefore is a great injustice to exclude us now as we have done nothing to disrupt the event in the past proceedings, and the precedent for our presence has been well established and sanctioned.
Of course, there will be some who will decry this letter, and will decry our group’s presence as unwelcoming to others in our community. Such sentiment is unwarranted as we hold no ill will towards any in the community, and our camp and organization is open to all who wish to learn the local and national history of the antebellum era and the war itself; but furthermore, we ask which is worse, unfounded claims of perceived unwelcomeness, or actual and sanctioned unwelcomeness which bans a group of people because of the recent opinion regarding their group’s symbol? The answer we believe is clear, and we hope that all who see this letter will see it too.
Let us not ban those who we may not agree with, rather let us embrace each other this year, and every year as we should. Especially during the time of year that as Charles Dickinson wrote, “(is) a good time; a kind, forgiving, charitable time; the only time I know of, in the long calendar of the year, when men and women seem by one consent to open their shut-up hearts freely, and to think of people below them as if they really were fellow passengers to the grave, and not another race of creatures bound on other journeys.”
Elgie McGalliard
Valdese