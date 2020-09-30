Free Speech Interrupted

“Free Speech” means that we have the legal right to express our opinions freely. We should be able to put up signs for both political parties to express our opinion. Trump supporters are taking down Biden and other Democratic signs everywhere, along public roads and in neighborhoods on private property. Shame on them! Are they that insecure about their candidate’s chances of winning the election that they don’t think anyone should see a Biden sign?

Sign theft is much worse this election season than most. Trump often criticizes those who disagree with him. He says negative things about the election process. It is not surprising that some of his supporters choose to steal and cheat.

Theft and/or defacement of legally placed signs is a misdemeanor punishable by fine and up to 20 days in jail. Often these crimes go unpunished. We have a simple solution. For every sign that is taken that we have placed (including four taken recently), we are making a donation to the Burke County Democratic Party and increasing our efforts to get out the vote. We are encouraging all Biden supporters whose signs are stolen or damaged to make an extra donation of time or money to the Democrats. It seems like this could be a great fund-raising activity.