Letter to the Editor: Can reason prevail concerning statue?

The News Herald continues to have stories about Burke County's Confederate soldier on the square, an issue being “debated” nationwide. Some weeks ago my son, Alan, recognized Burke’s monument would eventually come up and suggested “You know, its history and it should be preserved. The best spot would be at the History Museum.” Sounds like a reasonable solution to me — if reason can prevail. But I also remember the Museum's Spanish exhibit and the Joara Foundation being asked to stop using the flag of 17th century Imperial Spain due to its use of St. Andrew’s cross, which some thought mimicked the Confederate battle flag. And then this past spring WPCC's Speakers Forum on Symbols of the South began with some discord before being canceled due to Covid-19.
I experienced these deeply felt emotions many years ago at WPCC while teaching a World History class when a student identified himself as a Nazi, as well as his uncle in Asheville. Thinking this to be an excellent learning opportunity I asked him to bring Nazi memorabilia — which I displayed, without comments, at Moore Hall’s lobby in a glass case. To say the least, a Jewish faculty member freaked out. I was saved only because WPCC’s president Gordan Blank was also Jewish.
And since I’m on a roll here (and fatigued with the lockdown), let me add one other example of how deeply emotions may simmer. Also, in that summer World History class, I found a vocal, young African American who sided with the Black Panthers. Asking my class if they would like to hear a debate between these two points of view, I illustrated the political spectrum as a circle with middle-of-the-road views at the top while the liberal left and conservative right moved around to meet at the bottom as “radical” views. Black Panthers (left) and Nazis (right) met at the bottom. On the day of this great debate my large classroom was packed wall to wall with my students and others.
Both young men presented their views succinctly and vividly. In my mind, I understood that radical views such as these sometimes result in mindless anger — and wars. Radical views always clash, e.g. the left-right sides definitely seek ways to oppose or eliminate the other. I continue to hope everyone in my class that day realized that emotions, beliefs and words always have consequences. And, I also hope, all sides realize that compromise is the ultimate goal of American democracy.
