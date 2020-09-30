Letter to the Editor: Kindness lifts spirts

It seems there is so much that weighs on the spirit these days that it is difficult at times to find enough posi-tives to balance the negatives. But last Friday I was pleasantly surprised by an unsolicited positive that contin-ues to lighten my step.

I was in the Walmart Neighborhood Market purchasing items for our church’s backpack program. The lady at the check-out counter had just told me the total for my purchase, and I was about to insert my credit card into the reader, when the young woman waiting in line behind me said, “M’am, I’d like to pay your bill today” and handed the cash to the clerk. I said something like, “Oh, no, that’s not necessary. These are items for the backpack program.” The young woman said, “I know, and I’d like to pay for those items today.”

I was almost overcome with - what? The unselfish spirit of giving enacted right there in the grocery store? The expression of no matter how bad things get, we still want to help each other? I swallowed what I was sure were tears, and simply said thank you. I didn’t quite know how to say in a line of people waiting to check out that the children will be especially blessed by this act of kindness - not to mention the blessing that I was feeling. And thank you seemed to be sufficient for an individual who simply wanted to help and did.

I share this story because I believe it is repeated - quietly and unobtrusively - many times and in many ways around us even as we watch the violence and anger and injustice in our society every time we turn on the TV or read the newspaper. Knowing of “the kindness of strangers” soothes the spirit and gives us hope that we will get through these difficult days stronger than when we began. And to say once again to the young woman who shared so generously, “Thank you.”