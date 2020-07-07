Letter to the Editor: Lawbreakers at square should be charged

I was proud to see this community’s response to the armed white men who drove into our town and displayed their weapons on our courthouse square. There were letters from citizens denouncing the obvious defiance of the law by brandishing weapons on our public square and calling for a community that does not hate.
There was an editorial in our paper asking that African Americans, Sons of the Confederacy, town leaders get together and come up with a plan to move the Confederate Statue to a place that it can be seen as a part of our history, but not on our public square. There were meetings with the Police Chief asking hard questions about police training, racism in the force, ways to build trust and respect between the police and community.
The police at the scene on the courthouse square on that Saturday made a decision to not deal with the obvious violation of NC law by the white men bearing weapons. It was a decision that may have saved lives given the tensions that developed. There are also consequences for our community for that decision as measured and appropriate as it might have been.
The consequences seem to me to be:
Score one for the haters. They drove into our town, marched around with their weapons, yelled their invective and hate, broke the law with impunity and intimidated anyone in the area including the police. They drove out no doubt congratulating themselves for letting us know that armed white men are in charge. Message sent: show up with lots of weapons and you rule the day.
It leaves me wondering what the Morganton police would have done if a group of Black men drove into our town, marched around our courthouse square brandishing weapons and yelled hate at white people. I believe it would have been stopped – challenged not looked away from.
Our town has a reputation (undeserved I believe) as the small town that had hate erupt in our square by armed white men without any consequences to them for the unlawful behavior. Word gets around. We are also the county with Confederate flags that you have to pass coming and going on Interstate 40. This is a loss to us and does not speak well for our community’s commitment to respect for all of our citizens nor our ability to move beyond the hate represented for so many of our citizens by that flag.
I believe that the Morganton police department and the state attorney should look at videos and do some (easy) detective work and charge the men who came into our town with weapons with breaking the law. They should either pay a big fine or do some time. Otherwise what they did goes unpunished and we are complicit in their hate.
John S. Flood Jr.
Morganton
