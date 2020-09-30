Letter to the Editor: Support appreciated

I would like to thank the many people for their support during my wife’s and my illness with Covid-19. We appreciate your prayers and encouragement. I want to thank the businesses that have continued to practice using masks and maintaining distances. Now we have almost 2,500 cases reported just in Burke County. My thanks also go the local media, especially The News Herald for their accurate description of the events. I hope that the citizens of Morganton will continue to be safe as we head into the usual months of flu season.