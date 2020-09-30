 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the Editor: Support appreciated
0 comments

Letter to the Editor: Support appreciated

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
lte graphic

I would like to thank the many people for their support during my wife’s and my illness with Covid-19. We appreciate your prayers and encouragement. I want to thank the businesses that have continued to practice using masks and maintaining distances. Now we have almost 2,500 cases reported just in Burke County. My thanks also go the local media, especially The News Herald for their accurate description of the events. I hope that the citizens of Morganton will continue to be safe as we head into the usual months of flu season.

Thanks again for your support and many prayers.

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert