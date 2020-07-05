Letter to the Editor: Time to remove statues

I am the second great-grandson of George M. Taylor, a captain in the NC 1024 Infantry formed in McDowell County in 1862. I do not know, but often wonder, what my ancestor believed and why he and other family members took the stands that they did.
Today’s question is about what we believe, what are our values. Speaking of the United States Constitution, Alexander Stephens, Vice President of the Confederate States, well stated the beliefs of the Confederate leadership: “Our new government is founded upon exactly the opposite idea; its foundations are laid, its corner-stone rests, upon the great truth that the negro is not equal to the white man; that slavery subordination to the superior race is his natural and normal condition. This, our new government, is the first, in the history of the world, based upon this great physical, philosophical, and moral truth.”
If that treasonous and repugnant statement represents our belief and values, then let the statues stand. If it does not, it is well past the time to remove these tributes to white supremacy that have for so long affronted so many of our neighbors.
Take them down. Put them in cemeteries, museums, or destroy them. They must not further impede our nation’s journey towards a more perfect union.
