Letter to the Editor

Making the best of things

I always would take my family to pick out a real Christmas tree. That is, until a few years ago. I noticed when Emma was 3 that I was having the most difficult time breathing in the house. I always figured it was seasonal stuffiness that just happened to be right around the time we put our tree up. I would take a couple of Benadryl and would sleepily continue my night. I began to notice this pattern and fought the idea of getting a fake tree. When the nightly Benadryl lost its effectiveness, I realized it was time.

With having little money, I ended up borrowing a fake tree from my awesome Mom. It broke my heart a little more with each step-by-step instruction on assembling the wire pieces. With a small tear I turned on some Bing Crosby Christmas and continued.

How would my kids take it, decorating a synthetic tree with lack of the ever so strong smell of pine and the stickiness of the sap on their fingertips?

I worked steadily through the afternoon to make sure each wire branch was in the perfect spot.