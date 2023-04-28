Thank you

On behalf of the Friends of the Burke County Public Library, we would like to express our appreciation to the volunteers, book donors, library staff and patrons for their support of our April book sale. We were so glad to be able to welcome everyone to the April sale once again. Proceeds from the book sale provide funding for library programs and services throughout the county, such as the Summer Reading Program, Ancestry.com and library movie licenses.

Special recognition for assistance with the sale is due to the Young Offenders Forest Conservation Program AKA BRIDGE, City of Morganton Public Works and Parks and Recreation Departments, and the History Museum of Burke County for facilities, transportation and labor; to Northwest ACE Hardware, Banana Box Grocery, Penny Patch Produce, and Food Lion for donations; and to the many volunteers without whom the sale would not be possible.

We hope to see you at the next book sale!

Kim Luddington and JoMarie Coburn

Book Sale Co-Chairs

Friends of the Burke County Public Library

Think for yourself

If you don’t think for yourself, someone else will think for you. Cue the Pastor and followers who showed up at the recent school board meeting demanding that their list of books be banned from being taught in our schools. The book banners show up out of the woodwork every so often with their fear and ignorance based claims.

These included something like Burke County students don’t learn to read or write – they only learn about being gay or lesbian or something to that effect, in our schools. It is a throw-away line from conservative talk radio and is certainly not based on any discussions with any Burke County teachers, administrators or students. It is insulting to our young people and to our teachers.

So being angry and fearful that our young people are only being educated in sin, leads to demands that they who know THE TRUTH, decide what books our children can and can not read. And if our schools don’t go along with their decisions for us on what is acceptable to have in our library, they will sue.

We had similar claims and even a takeover of our school board a number of years ago that resulted in banned books, fear of what was being taught, firing the Superintendent, and almost cost Burke County our accreditation.

There are ways all parents can know what is being taught, what books are being referenced, and how to ensure their concerns about what is being taught/read can be addressed. You have every right to ensure books you don’t want your child to read is respected. It is not by having people come in and tell us what books they have decided must be banned.

John S. Flood, Jr.

Morganton

Carlson firing

We are supposed to think that Fox management fired Carlson because he said something disrespectful about Sydney Powell, one of the main election attorneys for Trump? Or that he was fired because he said something disrespectful about Fox News owners? I doubt Elmer Fudd would believe such nonsense.

Tucker Carlson was the only voice in mainstream corporate media who was speaking out against the war in Ukraine. Nobody else at Fox was. Nobody was critiquing Joe Biden's war on CNN or MSNBC. Rachel Maddow has been demanding war against Russia for years. Carlson was splitting the Republican Party on this issue -- and he was attracting Democrats with his anti-war message and making them think about Joe Biden and the Democratic Party.

The final strike against Carlson was bringing Robert Kennedy, Jr. on his show and giving him a platform to speak out against the war, against the CIA, the State Department and The Justice Department. Unless he is treated as a non-person by all corporate media, Kennedy will win the Democratic nomination and the presidency. Bobby Kennedy Jr. terrifies the Deep State. They demanded Fox News fire Carlson so they can bury Kennedy. The Deep State has proven they can handle Trump. He is no problem for them. But Kennedy is a man on another level than Trump, a man who is far more dangerous to the Deep State.

Gordon Ipock

Morganton