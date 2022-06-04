Letters to the Editor: May 30 - June 5

Oath of office equals accountability

(Editor’s note: This letter was omitted in error prior to Memorial Day.)

Does the oath of office really mean being held accountable for civil service? Does placing one’s hand on the Holy Bible really reverence to God?

On the other hand, what about all military personnel who are required to take the oath to protect and defend our great country from all enemies?

As an unaffiliated, independent voter, my vote goes to the person who is a true American over political party. Politicians who put party above the U.S. Constitution and the Declaration of Independence have violated their oath of office and must be held accountable.

Currently, it is clear that President Biden and his “big shot” Democrats are not being held accountable for their unconstitutional actions.

The U.S. Dept. of Justice has weaponized its job into political attacks on conservatives. The DOJ has attacked mothers, accusing them of terrorists at school board meetings just for exercising their freedom of speech.

Lack of accountability is spreading like a contagious disease in a number of institutions as well as all levels of American government. If one were to belong to a clique or “good ole boy system,” accountability does not apply to these good ole boys.

“Good ole boys” are not an expression necessarily being good. The Democrats of the South were not all good ole boys when they made black folks into slaves before the Civil War.

Commemoration of the national Memorial Day is to honor all fallen heroes who paid the ultimate sacrifice for our freedoms. However, the radical mobs, supported by unhinged hate-mongers in Washington, D.C., are determined to destroy America, and re-make our great nation into a Marxist-Leninist state.

With God’s help, stars and stripes forever! Freedom is not free!

As Americans, we have received bountiful blessings from God since our foundation.

Our military troops are always trained and ready to put their lives on the line, even unto death to preserve our freedoms. And the cost has been astronomically high.

My heart is grief-stricken to see radical mobs destroying our historical monuments which are part of our great heritage. Most importantly, these lawless thugs murdering our police officers. What has happened to the rule of law?

Please remember that our fallen heroes took an oath and kept it, even unto death!

Larry Thurston, Morganton

The Second Amendment

The founding fathers did a good job in constructing the Constitution of the United States but it was certainly not perfect.

The electoral college and the Second Amendment were just two of these missteps, but they have a good excuse for the current predicament of the Second Amendment.

The founding fathers had only to deal with one short pistols and rifles. They did not foresee the technological advances in weaponry that have occurred over the last 240 years. They could not fathom a weapon that shot 100 bullets in one minute or a bomb that could kill thousands in one minute.

Some people believe that owning a gun is a God-given right and some even believe that not owning a gun is just un-American.

Both of these notions are entirely nonsensical.

I am not anti-Second Amendment but I am anti-military style assault rifles. Nobody needs one of these weapons. To think otherwise is just insane.

I believe the founding fathers would think likewise.

Noah Pitts, Glen Alpine

Failure in response in Uvalde

The failure in police response in Uvalde will not be because of cowardice. The chief of a five-man school board police department was incident commander of a major scene with perhaps 50 officers from local, county, state, and federal agencies, communication over five different radio frequencies, info coordination from two or three 9-1-1 centers, working with multiple fire rescue agencies, dealing with an on-going rescue, news people, parents, and more.

The overload of information by a person who probably never handled one homicide let alone 20, wasted time, cost lives, and embarrassed hard-working cops everywhere.

In this case "leading from the front" resulted in no leadership. He would have been better off taking charge of parking at the scene.

Louis Fata, Morganton

Not a better alternative

It is the time of the year when political commercials come on TV.

It seems to me it is usually the Republicans who engage in ad hominem attacks.

Conservatives use the word liberal in a pejorative way.

It is the liberals who gave us Social Security and Medicare.

Where would retired people be without Social Security and Medicare?

I will acknowledge Democrats believe in some issues I can’t give my whole hearted support to.

Republicans don’t offer a better alternative.

Dennis Bentley, Morganton