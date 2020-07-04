Letters to the Editor: Protesters with weapons should be charged

I am writing to demand that the laws of North Carolina be enforced by Morganton Public Safety. Armed members of the various groups and other ultra-right wing terrorists -- mostly from out of town -- invaded our town square in violation of the law by holding a protest under arms. Morganton Public Safety only dispersed them after counter protestors showed up demanding not to be called derogatory names which were shouted during the afternoon at passing vehicles.
These terrorists were at the square based on faulty information and showed their ignorance in coming to Morganton, NC instead of Morganton Street in Fayetteville, NC. Perhaps they love the participation trophy built to intimidate black Americans, perhaps they’re just ignorant, perhaps some of them feel safe to be racist in a crowd.
Regardless of your feelings about the cause they support, their possession of weapons was in clear violation of NC statute stating: “It shall be unlawful for any person participating in, affiliated with, or present as a spectator at any parade, funeral procession, picket line, or demonstration upon any private health care facility or upon any public place owned or under the control of the State or any of its political subdivisions to willfully or intentionally possess or have immediate access to any dangerous weapon. Violation of this subsection shall be a Class 1 misdemeanor.” I call on MPS to issue charges to any known to have been armed in the crowd.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!