Letters to the Editor: Residents help keep doors open

Options has faced an unexpected financial crisis as a result of COVID-19. We need $60,000 to guarantee another year of support services to domestic and sexual violence victims.
I wrote our annual letter for our 500 Who Care campaign and told you this. The response has been phenomenal. We have raised $38,780 of the $60,000 that we need. Our local paper took the initiative and let the community know we need help by sharing our struggles in the paper and online. I am indebted to The News Herald for helping us spread the word. Individuals, churches and clubs have stepped up to help us.
There are so many to thank. I ask you to look at our Facebook where we are recognizing those who have been gracious to us. Even though we are living in challenging times, we still find a way to love and support each other. I have received notes, emails and phone calls of encouragement and people saying I will help you raise the funds. I did not know if Options could make it but now I know we can. Our staff was afraid for families trapped in abusive homes and knew we had to be here during and after the quarantine. We have never closed our doors or stopped accepting clients during the quarantine because of your help. Now I truly believe we will make it and even meet our $60,000 goal.
Thank you for caring about Options and the families we serve. If you need help, please call our 24-hour crisis line for domestic and sexual violence at 828-438-9444. Together we can make a difference.
