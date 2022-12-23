Looking back, thinking forward

Filmmaker Frank Capra frequently told the story of his father educating him onboard a steamer when his family first arrived in America from Sicily in the early 1900s. At 6 years old, he saw the Statue of Liberty for the first time. “Look at that,” his father said, “That’s the greatest light since the star of Bethlehem! That’s the light of freedom!” Capra never forgot the moment. He built the theme of freedom into much of his filmmaking.

Four days after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, Capra left Hollywood and joined the Army. His films during World War II educated Americans about why the country fought fascism and totalitarianism.

His 1946 movie “It’s a Wonderful Life,” now a staple of Christmas broadcasts, was not intended to be a holiday film. Initially, the movie flopped at the box office. In fact, the film’s copyright was not picked up by any movie companies or theaters. It took until the 1970s, as Americans were living amid a stagnated economy, memories of the Vietnam War, and other political divisions, for the film to gain more notoriety.

Most of us know the story. A young man has big goals and dreams which guide him, but family, good people, and good, ethical work get in the way of those endeavors. In striving, the main character, George Bailey, stands up against a shrewd and corrupt enemy, and fights for the conditions of others. After a bit of a mishap, he questions the value of his own life and self-worth. The scene with Jimmy Stewart, playing Bailey, praying and crying on the bridge is moving. An angel appears to thwart his suicide attempt and begins to show him what the lives of the people in his town would look like if he had not lived.

The freedoms we have in this country are so important. In a time when citizens and political parties are questioning the very essence of our democracy, we need to be talking about not only the freedoms we have, but also the responsibilities citizens have in a democratic republic. Sadly, in a recent poll with my students, they are feeling like we may be divided beyond reach for a number of different reasons.

Yet, history shows us there have been crisis points before and the country has again found common ground. I still believe there is more which unites us and offers us common purpose than we know. The founders were geniuses in this way. They knew, and understood, the human condition. They forecast many of our current divisions, but left us the Constitution as a roadmap to help us readjust. They defined many of the freedoms we currently have, and paved the way for others to come along.

As Stewart’s Bailey prays on the bridge in the movie, he tears up. The emotion in the scene was not planned. Stewart later said the emotions of his own service in World War II and the struggles of various peoples came to his mind at the time. His prayer is honest and sincere. Such scenes are what makes the film memorable and gives it the holiday status it now holds. To be able to have the liberty to make choices is a powerful thing. We should constantly be reminded that other people in other places do not have the opportunity to make these same choices.

Each of us makes an impact on someone or something whether we believe we do or not. Our freedoms are sacred. Our faiths are sacred. Families, too. And yes, just like in Capra and Stewart’s time, the country is changing. Part of the movie’s appeal is nostalgia, but also a message about the things which ground us as individuals to the country and communities we keep.

As citizens, we have an unmistakable duty to be involved in the life of those things. We cannot just coast while the ship of history wafts slowly by. Victor Frankl, in his groundbreaking “Man’s Search for Meaning,” reminds us life requires something from each of us: a duty to be present, active and involved. This is one of the essences of the film. At the end of the story, Bailey is reminded he has friends and has made great contributions of service. His striving makes a difference.

And so can ours.

We do live amazing lives because life is amazing like the simple art of breathing which we often take for granted. We find strength in work, family, faith, hobbies, sports and, maybe, history, too. There are moments which “pick us up” and enlighten and encourage us for both the exultation and the struggles ahead as we begin to bookend one year and start another.

Each year, my parents place a placard on the mantle of their home. The title of Capra’s film is splashed across the board. For them it is a reminder of many things: family, the strength of the spirit, and the simple joy in the notion we have much, including this country, to be thankful for.

Merry Christmas.