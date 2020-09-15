Marching into history

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The footage tells the story.

In September 1957, two of many images, one a film and the other a picture, showed all Americans the character of some tremendous young people. The film showed how far the federal government was willing to go to ensure equality amongst the citizens of the country. The portrait showed the quiet dignity of an individual going farther than anyone before.

As the school year began in Little Rock, Arkansas that fall, nine black students were registered to attend one of the best high schools in the state. Following the U.S. Supreme Court’s 1954 decision in Brown v. Board of Education, the school system there decided to integrate the then all-white Central High School.

Arkansas Gov. Orval Faubus, playing to white southern segregationists, vowed to stop the students from entering the school on Sept. 3. He was a moderate leader, but worried he would lose the next election if he did not side with them. He ordered the Arkansas National Guard to stop the students from entering. They did. One of the ‘Little Rock Nine” as they came to be called, missed the meeting point that morning, and walked to school alone. She soon was surrounded by a mob. A white woman came out of the crowd and helped her to safety.