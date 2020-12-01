More North Carolina books for gift giving

Rachel Lance’s “In the Waves: My Quest to Solve the Mystery of a Civil War Submarine” recounts her struggle to determine how and why the crew of the Confederate submarine H.L. Hunley died in Charleston Harbor.

There are two possibilities for sports fans. “Larry Miller Time: The Story of the Lost Legend Who Sparked the Tar Heel Dynasty” by Stephen Demorest is about one of Dean Smith’s earlier and better basketball recruits.

In “Marching Toward Madness: How to Save the Games You Always Loved,” John LeBar and Allen Paul examine the risks of losing college sports as we know and love them.

“UNC A to Z: What Every Tar Heel Needs to Know About the First State University” by Cecelia Moore and Nicholas Graham is a readable, entertaining and authoritative encyclopedia of information about everything at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

“Fragile Democracy: The Struggle Over Race and Voting Rights in North Carolina” by James Leloudis and Robert Korstad tells the story of race and voting rights from the end of the Civil War until today.

“A Warren Court of Our Own” by Mark Davis compares the U.S. Supreme Court led by then-Chief Justice Earl Warren with the N.C. Supreme Court led by former state Chief Justice Jim Exum.

There are many more, but I promise, no more holiday book lists — for now.

D.G. Martin hosts “North Carolina Bookwatch” at 3:30 p.m. Sunday and 5 p.m. Tuesday on UNC-TV. The program also airs at 8 p.m. Tuesday and other times on the North Carolina Channel.