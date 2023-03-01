During a cozy breakfast by my fireplace, an article in The News Herald jolted me awake: Burke United Christian Ministries needed to move in six months.

BUCM is a place where people of all ages, abilities, and income levels work and eat side by side. Its caring, committed employees and dedicated volunteers give crisis assistance of water, food, power, rent, and clothing; provide shower and laundromat facilities; and battle two powerful enemies of our city: joblessness and homelessness.

Why would anyone want them to move?

Because the ministry’s services attract those in need, it increases the visibility of the city’s growing numbers of homeless. BUCM’s zero-drug tolerance policy isn’t working, people complain. Vagrants create increasing burdens on law enforcement and city workers. Businesses face difficult challenges.

But will changing the location of the ministry solve these problems?

My sister-in-law told me that, as a child, she believed throwing empty gum wrappers out of a car window made them disappear. No one is suggesting we throw people out of a window as we speed away. But are we perhaps hoping that the visual problems of joblessness, poverty, mental illness, and addiction might disappear if the ministry moves?

People on all sides of this issue have warned me I’m fighting an already-lost battle. But I believe not only in miracles but also in open discussion of an increasingly urgent situation: Why are we spending money to recreate what we already have rather than spend it on help to those in need? Why risk people having to walk farther for help? Will more succumb to addiction? And what can I do to help?

Locals have responded: Accept the inevitable, and help with the move. Pray. Make your position known. Involve your church, family, and friends. Donate to BUCM, drug addiction programs, overnight shelters, affordable housing, and Morganton’s Homelessness Task Force. Volunteer.

And the kicker: Look at people without money or homes not as “the homeless” but as individuals who have a lot to teach you about generosity and about over-consumption. See them as you see yourself, individuals with problems and promise.

Hard enough now to face those daylight women sitting on the sidewalk waiting for permission to enter a shelter and those nighttime shadows huddled against dark deserted buildings.

But won’t seeing them be even harder when a ministry serving individuals in crisis leaves my neighborhood?