Nature’s landscaping brings surprises

Autumn glory comes with a price. Be prepared to work if you live in the woods.
When you have lots of oak and hickory trees, with a few maples and several pines thrown in, they dose you twice a year. They pollinate heavily in the spring and then give you lots of leaves in the fall. Hickory trees start dropping nuts before summer is over, and the oaks cover up whatever is left with acorns.
If I had a dollar for every acorn I have to remove from just the yard, I could retire the national debt. The leaves that look so good when they turn color aren’t so handsome when they hit the ground.
It’s nature’s way — the price you pay for living in the woods. I really don’t like the extra work, but I wouldn’t have it any other way.
There are perks. Nature takes care of the landscape. We plant herbs and flowers such as begonia, hosta, lantana and marigold. The rest is taken care of by the trees reseeding themselves and the phenomenon known as "bird drop landscaping" (what you say in proper company).
We have lived on our little woodsy plot since 1986. We never bought a burning bush, never planted a crepe myrtle, never dug a hole for a beautyberry. Yet, there they are, courtesy of our feathered friends.
The crepe myrtles and the burning bushes started out as lone additions to the yard about three or four years ago. They have multiplied beyond anything I expected. If you have one, you’ll have more if there is room to self-propagate. We have the room.
You’ve heard that nature abhors a vacuum? She also abhors unfilled spaces. A gravel driveway can fill with weeds in a trice. Flower beds can be overrun with bushes and trees for which people will pay good — and well-spent — money.
I must spend some of my time pulling up crepe myrtles and burning bushes because they grow so well in this climate. More work, courtesy of Mother Nature and her birds, some of which don’t even live here; they just stop over during migration.
But when the crepe myrtles bloom and the burning bushes turn red, I have to say, “Thanks, Mom.”
Don’t think a volunteer crepe myrtle will grow into the magnificent, manicured showpieces seen in our towns and in professionally-installed landscaping. They need training and cropping because they start out as spindly little treelets.
Fall breezes blow the seeds everywhere.
Going wal-nutty
We have a black walnut tree that was living here before we moved in. More work, but the nuts are tasty.
I picked up a couple of buckets of walnuts (after the other six buckets I gathered first) and sort of forgot about them and left them outside during the big rain we had recently. The squishy green outer husks turn black and even squishier, creating two buckets of black goo.
So I poured off the water and left them to dry. The nuts were so icky I figured the squirrel wouldn’t mess with them, especially with the abundance of acorns. Wrong! We have little piles of the nasty walnut husks on the patio and the yard. It looks like a herd of buffalo had to make a pit stop.
I know who the culprits are. They have black feet, soot-colored faces and live in trees. They look like a bunch of ruffians, the kind that could be in a horror movie where something goes wrong and animals turn into demons.
I should have known better about the walnuts. With zillions of nuts and seeds all over the place, the squirrels still try to raid the bird feeder or gnaw the siding off the house.
Squirrel droppings have never grown a shed, however, and I sure could use another one. Think about it. If a wee bird can plant a tree, why can’t a squirrel dump a shed? We have nibble marks on at least four pieces of siding.
I reckon Mother Nature has to draw a line somewhere.
I can’t complain. It’s fall. I count my blessings.
A short political note: I got a “Vote for me” ad — beautifully printed on slick, heavy paper stock — in the mail Monday, Nov. 9. It was from an in-state candidate. Well how about that?
North Carolina did do the right thing to extend the period for accepting and counting mail-in ballots because mail delivery has been running slow.
I don’t blame my mail carrier.
