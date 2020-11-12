Nature’s landscaping brings surprises

Autumn glory comes with a price. Be prepared to work if you live in the woods.

When you have lots of oak and hickory trees, with a few maples and several pines thrown in, they dose you twice a year. They pollinate heavily in the spring and then give you lots of leaves in the fall. Hickory trees start dropping nuts before summer is over, and the oaks cover up whatever is left with acorns.

If I had a dollar for every acorn I have to remove from just the yard, I could retire the national debt. The leaves that look so good when they turn color aren’t so handsome when they hit the ground.

It’s nature’s way — the price you pay for living in the woods. I really don’t like the extra work, but I wouldn’t have it any other way.

There are perks. Nature takes care of the landscape. We plant herbs and flowers such as begonia, hosta, lantana and marigold. The rest is taken care of by the trees reseeding themselves and the phenomenon known as "bird drop landscaping" (what you say in proper company).

We have lived on our little woodsy plot since 1986. We never bought a burning bush, never planted a crepe myrtle, never dug a hole for a beautyberry. Yet, there they are, courtesy of our feathered friends.