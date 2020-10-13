President Trump and Nicholas Sparks’ latest book

When his grandfather dies, Trevor comes back to check on his grandfather’s property and decides to stay while he is waiting to begin his psychiatry residency at Johns Hopkins.

When an attractive female sheriff’s deputy named Natalie stops by to check on the house, she finds Trevor, and Sparks’ magic romance begins.

Trevor is smitten, but Natalie is reserved and inexplicably seems not to want to be seen publicly with him.

He takes her on a boat ride along Brice’s Creek where he shows her baby alligators and a nest of bald eaglets. Then he gives her an inside tour of his grandfather’s honeybee operation, with a sensitive explanation of how the bees work together in different roles to build their hives and sustain their communities.

More to come

Natalie is hooked, Trevor is happy, and the story seems to be over even though we are only half through the book.