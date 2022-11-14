Reading through periods of time

Somehow, through the course of our lives, we are guided by words which put us in particular places and times. Learning about those different times, and gathering the words from those eras, reveal much about the American character and the soul of a nation.

For who can forget President Reagan’s words the night of the Challenger disaster or Lyndon Johnson’s speech when he used the language of the Civil Rights Movement to say “We Shall Overcome” to the country? Franklin Roosevelt’s speech on the afternoon after the attack on Pearl Harbor still stuns. President Kennedy’s Inaugural Address and George W. Bush’s remarks commemorating Memorial Day in 2002 from Normandy, France, are simply powerful.

Great leaders look at how history can help through the great challenges -- those immediate moments which can give us immense joy and present tragic feelings of loss.

Two connected instances are the moments when President Lincoln went to Gettysburg to help dedicate the new union cemetery in 1863 and when President Obama spoke at the funeral of a South Carolina minister and state senator following the Charleston shooting in the summer of 2015.

Both speeches were eulogies for their times -- impactful sermons and affirmations for a country torn by war and social and economic division. Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address remains some of the most remarkable words in American History and literature. President Obama drew on those words to connect the country to his present. Lincoln speaks to a nation embroiled in war. Obama offers a eulogy amidst racial strife and violence stemming from the war’s memory and America’s racial tension coming, in part, from a young man’s manifesto regarding white supremacy.

At Gettysburg, Lincoln gave meaning to the sacrifices of the union men who died during the fiercest battle fought on North American soil. He began his talk going back to the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution, which gave people “a new nation, conceived in Liberty, and dedicated to the proposition that all men are created equal.” He talked about the responsibility of Americans, saying, “It is for us the living, rather, to be dedicated here to the unfinished work which they who fought here have thus far so nobly advanced.” The war went on. There were a lot of unanswered questions. Yet, Lincoln encourages the living to sacrifice as the soldier’s had and to “highly resolve” in the work of freedom so the soldiers did not die in vain.

In Charleston, amid the funeral for state Senator Clemente Pickney, Obama reflected on the causes of hate, racism and violence in the wake of the murders of nine church parishioners at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church. He let it be known he supported the removal of the Confederate flag from the state house grounds, but he went further and deeper, saying, “Clem understood that justice grows out of a recognition of ourselves in each other, that my liberty depends on you being free, too ... But it would be a betrayal of everything Rev. Pickney stood for, I believe, if we allow ourselves to slip into comfortable silence again.” He spoke about economic disparity in communities and civil rights, encouraging the audience not to be blind to past injustices. It was not a sad and stoic eulogy, but a call to action in the tradition of Lincoln’s words. In short, it was the Gettysburg Address for our time. He ended his eulogy for Pickney by breaking into the hymn, “Amazing Grace.”

In both cases, each president bore himself out at a time of great national turning. They encouraged a "we" audience instead of a "me" audience. Furthermore, they worked on their own words, refining them to be spoken well at the right time. Speaking eloquently, their words brought intense power to their audiences, both then and across time.

Lincoln’s address and Obama’s eulogy are national sermons. Both men had tough tasks -- to bind up the nation’s wounds at difficult moments in history. Yet, this is what effective leaders do – use their sense of history and their own words to comfort, heal and direct.

Cody Keenan, President Obama’s Chief Speechwriter, has written a recent book, “Grace,” which chronicles how the Charleston speech came together in the days after the shooting. Jon Meacham has written a work on Lincoln’s life called “And There Was Light.” Both are good reads about two men who started their journey to the presidency from Illinois and are connected by and through history.

Their eulogies and affirmations about difficult times in history – their words – remind each of us of how special this country is, but more importantly, that we have a duty to be involved in it. There will be tough times and moments of crisis and challenge. The words from history are a way to remember we have been there before and can struggle to be better.