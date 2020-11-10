Roy Cooper won big. And lost big

While the Governor is far too disciplined and controlled to show it, he has to be frustrated. After all, he pulled off an amazing feat. He got elected twice despite President Trump carrying the state both times. In 2016, he beat an incumbent, one of the hardest things to do in politics.

Cooper’s handling of Covid-19 helped him this year. It always helps Governors politically when they can command the airwaves showing they’re in command.

It also helps to have a weak opponent. Dan Forest bet all his chips on Reopen NC. It didn’t pay off.

Both of Cooper’s immediate predecessors served only one term. Cooper defeated Gov. Pat McCrory four years ago. In 2012, Gov. Bev Perdue stepped down after one term, knowing she faced a tough re-election race.

Before that, governors routinely won two terms: Jim Hunt (who did it twice, 1977-85 and 1993-2001), Jim Martin (1985-93) and Mike Easley (2001-2009).

Hunt and Perdue had to deal with Republican legislatures during part of their terms.

Perdue was hamstrung and frustrated by Republicans who controlled both the House and Senate her last two years.