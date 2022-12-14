Saving a peace, ending a war

One of the most destructive bombing campaigns in American history launched 50 years ago this month. In 1972, the “Christmas Bombing” captured the attention of the country as President Richard Nixon and his National Security advisor, Henry Kissinger, worked to end the Vietnam War.

By October of the year, Kissinger had generally worked out a peace agreement to end the war and announced “peace at hand.” However, there were glitches in the treaty. South Vietnamese representatives did not like the fact the agreement left communist North Vietnamese troops in the south of the country and wanted changes to the accords. By and large, the North Vietnamese representatives liked the treaty as is, but ended up leaving the peace talks. Nixon, under pressure to bring more American troops home and end the conflict, also wanted each side to see his toughness. Moreover, knowing the Soviet Union and China were interested in the outcome of the peace in Vietnam, Nixon set about to show he could be a formidable negotiator and opponent in the larger Cold War.

On Dec. 18, Operation Linebacker II commenced with large B-52 strikes on the North Vietnamese capital of Hanoi. One narrative suggests Nixon and Kissinger were attempting to bomb the communist country into submission. For some Americans who were frustrated with American actions in Vietnam and worried the military had not always taken the battle completely to the enemy, Nixon received high marks. For antiwar activists, Nixon’s actions caused even more protest.

Massive B-52 air strikes took shape between Dec. 18 and Dec. 29. Each of these airplanes could carry up to one hundred 500-pound bombs. They were slower moving, higher altitude bombers which could cause not only fear in the Vietnamese people on the ground, but also obliterate large swaths of physical infrastructure like railroads, power plants, shipyards, and radio transmitters. However, being a slower vehicle — pilots usually came in to the target in a straight line and often had trouble turning the aircraft — these planes were susceptible to Russian surface to air missiles. These SAM missiles were dubbed “flying telephone poles” by the air crews. Missions were dangerous. In fact, the day after the Christmas cease fire became the most deadly for American bombers. Airplane and air crew losses decreased afterwards until the end of the mission a few days later. The missions stopped because the B-52 crews were taking losses, airmen and planes were being lost, shot down, or captured. Moreover, many of the targets had been taken care of.

It was a brutal campaign. All told, the United States lost 15 B-52 planes and 11 fighter bombers. 93 American Airmen were lost — 31 as POWs. There were 40,000 tons of bombs dropped on North Vietnam in 11 days; the tonnage equivalent to two Hiroshima-type bombs.

Historians now know that it had been South Vietnamese representatives who thwarted the early peace talks in October of 1972. Nixon faced reelection the next month and might not have wanted the war to end beforehand. For war hawks, Operation Linebacker II represented the hard-edged, surgical precision bombing the military was capable of. For example, no structures holding American POWs were hit. Conversely, to war “doves” — the bombings represented unwanted terror placed on Vietnamese soldiers and civilians alike. Still, the bomber missions helped to end the war. In Nixon’s words, bringing “peace with honor.”

What had been accomplished in those days when Americans went Christmas shopping and filled out their holiday cards which read “Peace on Earth, Goodwill to men?” Nixon had shown his toughness for sure. His genius in foreign policy came in his ability to see all the players on the diplomatic field and act accordingly. However, his secretiveness could also come into play in deliberations. He called the decision to order the missions during the holiday the toughest decision of the entire war. Eventually, North and South Vietnam did rejoin the peace talks and the Paris Peace Accords were signed in January of 1973. With very few changes, the agreement reflected the intentions of Kissinger’s October workings with his North Vietnamese counterpart Le Duc Tho. He and Kissinger would later be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize — a story in itself.

North Vietnamese people who survived the bombing campaign called the bombings the last battle of the American War and the “Dien Bhen Phu in the air.” They hid in cellars watching some of their neighborhoods and major infrastructure destroyed, but also cheered the shooting down of B-52s. Today in Hanoi, there is a museum dedicated to the bombings which display remnants of the bombers and the armaments which were helpful in fighting against them. The “Christmas Bombings” were an intense reflection of American military might, but also the resilience of the North Vietnamese government and people. After the American war, many of these individuals would fight in Vietnam’s wars with Cambodia and China. Today, there is great trade and exchange between Vietnam and the United States. Things like the bombings have been largely forgotten.

But not by the people, friend or foe alike, who witnessed them.