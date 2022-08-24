School is back, and more important than ever

Traditional school calendars are underway as students are returning to classrooms. The times are very exciting and can be nervous and challenging for some students and teachers, but it is a great time. There is nothing like starting a school year, getting to know the students, and diving into learning.

There are challenges ahead for sure for public schools. Perhaps the biggest is relevancy? The pandemic exploded controversies, some real — some contrived — about the nature of education in the country. In the wake of those things, parents are making decisions about moving students to homeschool environments or charter and private schools. With the further development of magnet and early college pathways, public high school numbers are shrinking. Thus, schools make choices about both hiring and retaining personnel and must make further decisions about how to use both economic and human resources.

Currently, many school systems lack personnel to teach in classrooms and in specific avenues of instruction. Of course, this is nothing new at the start of a school year but, according to Mary Ann Wolf, executive director of North Carolina’s Public School Forum, enrollment within the state’s public colleges of education are shrinking — as much in some places by 50% in the last decade. Will local systems and schools be able to find the people and the funding to continue to offer the best services for students and parents? Such is a continual challenge. How the state of North Carolina will fund schools and pay teachers in upcoming years is an ongoing issue where not all involved will be made happy and does involve hard choices, but there has to be an availability of instructors to keep public schools open.

Another challenge for public schools, and the educational field in general, is the question of what students will be learning in their classrooms. Nationally, there are eight states whose legislatures have banned the teaching of Critical Race Theory and 16 more are currently considering the issue. Moreover, the fight in several states and counties nationwide over book banning in school and local libraries is pointed in some areas. The recent gubernatorial race in Virginia highlighted the issue of CRT. In Texas, a state legislature introduced a list of 850 book titles he proposed to ban. These are not necessarily new issues, but have been made more political as they have been shared with a wider public. Heading into elections later in the fall, the question of how important these concerns will be to voters is yet to be seen. In some circles, both social and political, how schools have handled these issues has given public schools a “black eye.” This has caused fear and consternation among people schools serve.

The many ways public schools were forced to revamp education during the pandemic did cause some mistrust among parents, students and schools. Waves of shutdowns and inconsistencies frustrated people — teachers, too. There were feelings at times the public schools failed students. Honest conversations need to be had in places. Hopefully, schools can continue to rebuild trust among all concerned. This will be critical for local school systems, administrators, teachers and parents moving forward. Getting parents more involved in student learning is critical to their success every year. Especially this one. For teachers, finding the right balance between online and classroom instruction is vital. Many students and parents handled remote learning well. Others could not for various reasons. Remote learning also opened up other questions about how education in general needed to be adapted to the 21st century. Newer models of delivery were born and are being adjusted. In short, public schools are in a great period of flux and these changes are ongoing. Still, it is imperative to keep parents and students informed of changes and initiatives as all stakeholders adapt. Such is where the trust factor becomes even more significant.

It is easy sometimes to look at various national news coverage and believe public schools are failing. Perhaps it is best to look local first. School administrators and teachers have been working very hard to update curriculum, do some common collaboration, and are constantly seeking ways to make schools better and, especially, safer. The idea teachers have summers off is not quite correct. School staffs are continually asked to take on more roles for students. And above all, they are committed to investing in those lives — giving them tools they can use academically, mentally, and professionally.

As students dive off the springboard into a new year of instruction, they need positive mentors and role models in their lives, and also need opportunities to mark achievement. So too, it is time to set higher standards for them, so they can experience success. There are tremendous examples of individuals serving students in our public schools. Go see some of them. Step back into a school instead of listening to the news. Watch what they do.

Public schools absolutely and certainly provide positive environments for students. They are fabrics and institutions in their communities, and are most assuredly relevant and purposeful. They need to be funded, and they can be trusted.