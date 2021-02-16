School-reopening debate strains old ties

But Hunt lives on a farm. He knows how to mend fences.

After he left office in 1985, he led the development of a national board certification system for teachers. He chaired the National Board for Professional Teaching Standards for 10 years. It’s still going strong. More than 126,000 teachers nationally are board-certified; nearly 23,000 are in North Carolina, more than any other state.

Hunt worked closely with teachers through those years. He came to have a new appreciation for them, and they for him. In the 1990s, during his third and fourth terms, Hunt pushed teachers’ pay to the national average, and into the top 20 among the states. Students’ performance improved significantly, too.

Teachers in North Carolina today feel underpaid, underappreciated and overwhelmed. The pandemic exacerbates their stress. They hear promises from Raleigh about COVID-19 safety precautions, but they fear the promises won’t be kept in their districts and their classrooms.

Teachers want to be in school with their students, but they want to be safe and they want their students to be safe. Yes, reopen schools. But do it safely.

Gary Pearce was a newspaperman, political consultant and adviser to Gov. Jim Hunt. He blogs about politics and government at www.newdayfornc.com.