Finally, I used the Justin Bieber duct tape. It was perfect for hiding the spicy evidence of my physical decline.

The first weekend of March was beautiful on the compound, temperatures nudging 70 degrees, the sun shining and the wind tussling the daffodils at the edge of the groundhogs’ private garden.

I found the new work gloves I got for Christmas, pulled on my boots and headed outside for some early spring chores.

The remnants of a tree that fell last year — ranging from ready-made firewood to thick pieces of trunk — remained on the hill. It was my goal to carry as much as I could to the fire pit 20 or so yards down the slope and stack it up.

The first few armfuls were fine, but as the pieces became bigger, the journey seemed longer and more strenuous. When I got to the larger pieces, I selected a likely suspect for transport.

I squatted down, girded up my loins, whatever that means, and said to myself, “Remember to lift with your legs.”

I made it about two steps before my loins came ungirded. I dropped it and returned to the house for a break.

“Those big pieces up there,” I said between breaths to my frequent traveling companion and fellow groundhog wrangler, “that’s going to be a two-person job.”

“Well,” she said, “good luck on finding another person because this person does not have that particular two-person job on her agenda today.”

Time to switch gears. I grabbed a shovel from the outbuilding, slammed the handle on the floor a couple of times in case the groundhogs were lazily napping underneath, dreaming of their impending summer crop consumption, and trudged over to a particularly pesky part of the yard.

A portion of a bent metal pole about four inches thick, perhaps one time part of a fence, rose ever so slightly above the ground, just enough to catch my mower blade on occasion.

I intended to dig it up for a while. Today was the day.

About 45 minutes later, I realized today was not the day. I turned a lot of ground and loosened the pole nary a bit.

That one might be a three-person job.

Two days later, muscles sore from digging and carrying and stacking, I grabbed a jar of salsa to spice up my lunch. I gave the lid a twist.

“What the —-?”

I twisted as hard as I could. It didn’t budge. I put a dish cloth over the lid for a better grip and gave it all I had. Nothing.

“I once had the strength of 10 men,” I yelled at the dogs, who would not question that obvious lie. “Look at me now. I can’t carry giant logs, I can’t dig up metal mystery poles and I can’t even open a $&#! jar of salsa!”

I pried underneath the lid with a steak knife with no success. Finally, angry and frustrated, I stabbed through the top of the metal lid three times with the knife.

“Die, salsa, die!”

The lid opened easily, proving that blind rage can sometimes result in beneficial consequences. Not often, though.

Knowing I would need to replace the wounded lid, I dug through the basket of random and forgotten objects hoping we had tossed one in there.

That’s when I saw the Justin Bieber duct tape. Manufactured by a company called Duck Tape, it either arrived as a newspaper promotional item or was given as a joke. Either way, it was in the basket of random and forgotten objects,

“Perfect,” I said. “What better way to hide the spicy evidence of my physical decline than patching the wounded salsa lid with a piece of Justin Bieber duct tape and then wallowing in self-loathing.”

So, I did.

The salsa was good, though. Hopefully it builds muscles.