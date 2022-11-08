She’s having a birthday

My wife turns 25 this month. She’s been 25 for a few more years than I can count, and for more years than I am allowed to be 25, but it is very clear we have known each other and been married for just a little over half my lifetime. And if I am honest, I still see the young girl of a certain age in her current smile and demeanor. If you live with someone long enough, one learns to appreciate the great majority of the talents and mannerisms a partner possesses, and this is so true of my thoughts toward the woman who decided to take my last name.

Looking back on our life together, it has all been a gift. Some chapters of the story are more preferred, but they have all been significant and instructive. Each morning when I wake up, I am thankful for her life from birthday to birthday. When I tell her I am thankful for her life, she asks, “why?” I’m grateful I have new answers to give her almost every time.

I am awestruck each day at how she takes care of our family. She amazes me. She blesses me at times and I sometimes wonder why she would want to still hang out with this short fat guy, but she does. And when we are sitting on the porch and the sun is rising, she is one of the main reasons each day starts as good as it does.

My wife values work. She is a gifted in an often tough medical job, and is someone who cares deeply for her colleagues and the patients and families she gets an opportunity to work with. She honors her patients' privacies by not "shop talking" about them at work or at home. She is dedicated beyond measure, and she also tries to educate others concerning how important her profession is. Moreover, she enjoys helping younger people get started in a career she loves. I believe my wife gets her strong work ethic from her own mom and dad. Her sense of right and wrong comes from a solid upbringing. As we both age, we value the instruction our parents gave us. I see the qualities in her parents through her.

Beverly is passionate about kids, especially her own. She has a great mind and heartbeat for what our children need. She is a great caregiver and supporter. It amazes me how much she knows them just by looking at them. It is simply wonderful to watch the many bonds she has with those two. That unique sense of carrying them for many months in her womb has given her understandings I will never be able to fully relate to. Those are fun things to marvel at.

There is absolutely no question she looks out for others, too. Aunt Bev loves her nieces and nephews. There is not a day which goes by when she is not having coffee and petting our golden retriever. My wife is a mom through and through.

She’s been a teacher and coach’s wife for many years. She is always supportive, a great check against pride, a loving and smart individual who gives me the "straight skinny" about things. I have always appreciated her honesty and integrity over the years. Most importantly, she is interested in the young people I coach and seeks the best for them. She is a great teammate to them and to me. Marrying her is the best decision I have ever made.

It is hard to watch her suffer when those times come. We lost her father a few years ago to cancer. He was one of the best men I have ever had a chance to know. She grieves in ways I do not pretend to understand, but we all loved one another and said so. Such makes the pain a little easier to pass. We laugh at the things he would say in the present to our children and are constantly reminded of his presence. I’m grateful she has joyous memories of her dad.

One of the great mysteries of life after these many years together is I am still working at trying to get to know her better. I have made it a long-standing working goal. The great philosopher Montaigne said, “If there is such a thing as a good marriage, it is because it resembles friendship rather than love.” I think there is something to that. Thus, I am both trying to think about how to deepen our friendship and love her more intentionally.

Nothing has come easy. There were times we have had to pull together, scratch and crawl through unknown territory, find common ground, or just hold hands in silence.

All those times make her birthday even sweeter.