What is it about people and their cats that cause such strong connections? Losing a cat hurts so much that we grieve for them just like we do when we lose a person.

Cat people bond with other cat people, too. We share stories about our cats with one another, and even with strangers who strike up conversations about their cats.

When a beloved cat goes over the rainbow bridge, we cry with one another. Just today I cried with a couple who lost their beloved cat Cooper to stomach cancer.

The Rev. Charles and Melynda Chatham and their cats moved here when Charles accepted the offer to become the rector of Grace Episcopal Church. When I heard that they had moved their 10 cats across the country with them, I knew immediately that I would like them.

Melynda started feeding a cat she named Maggie, so when Maggie didn't show up to eat as she did every morning, Melynda went looking for her. Melynda found her on the side street from the rectory, dead on the sidewalk from a gunshot wound.

Melynda knew that Maggie had been nursing kittens, so she called me and we went searching for the kittens in the feedlot across the street from the feed store.

Whoever shot Maggie might shoot the kittens too. All the kittens found homes with church members. I took in the two adult cats from the feedlot that I named Flower because she was so beautiful, a Himalayan mix, and a blue-gray bobtail I named Bambi.

Perhaps it was Maggie who inspired Charles to join the board of directors for the first rescue I started for all animals in March 1997. Within a couple of years, it became clear there was a great need for a rescue just for cats.

Charles and Melynda encouraged me in this venture, and Melynda was our first treasurer. Some of the first supporters were church members.

Other cats joined the Chatham cat family during the eight years they lived here (1992-2000). One of them was Mikey.

One morning when I took my daughter to Morganton Eye Physicians, Charles and Melynda were coming out as we were going in for Lisa's appointment.

I was holding a tiny gold tiger kitten too young to be left on its own. I handed it to Melynda to keep until after the appointment, but they fell in love with him and named him Mikey.

A Siamese cat came from the homeless man known as the Cat Man because he fed the homeless cats around town every day. They named the Siamese cat Teddy, after the Cat Man (Ted Lambert).

A snow white fella they named Moses came sliding onto the front porch of the rectory one day when Melynda was sitting outside.

He was a sweetheart, but their cat Boo didn't think so. Boo hated Moses and tried to fight him, so they gave Moses to church member Vera Salter.

Then there was the big yellow cat who appeared on the front porch. They named him Sunny. They gave Sunny to a woman named Gerry, who wanted him badly.

Then Gracie appeared. Gracie was a beautiful gray tabby who was very feral. Melynda fed her on the front porch, and it wasn't long before Gracie trusted Melynda enough to bring her three precious kittens to her.

Sadly, it wasn't long after Gracie brought her kittens that Melynda found her dead in the street in front of the rectory. Gracie had been poisoned. Not wanting to lose any more cats to being shot or poisoned, the Chatham's son Geoff screened in the back porch, and Gracie's kittens Mary, Martha, and Lazarus moved in and eventually tamed up.

The Chatham's short-haired black cat Amigo often escaped, and one day they got a call to please come and get the cat who was wandering around inside the church.

When the Chathams moved back to the Southwest to be near family, the 10 original cats, plus a few more, moved with them to Arizona.

Footnote: The Reverend Charles E. Chatham died in May of this year.