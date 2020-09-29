The irrelevance of presidential debates

There are examples on the other side, such as then-President Barack Obama losing the first debate with Republican Mitt Romney but winning the next two, on his way to reelection. President Bill Clinton was judged to prevail in both of his 1996 debates with the GOP's Bob Dole, and Clinton was reelected. But there's no reason to think the debates had anything to do with the final result either year.

These events can certainly make a difference in primary contests, when voters are getting to know the candidates and still have relatively open minds. Trump owed his 2016 nomination partly to his combative performance in GOP debates — and to his opponents' reluctance to take him on.

This time, Michael Bloomberg looked as if he might be a formidable Democratic contender until his first debate appearance in February when he ran into a buzz saw. The headline in The Guardian read, "How Elizabeth Warren destroyed Mike Bloomberg's campaign in 60 seconds.”

But most voters were just getting to know the former New York City mayor. That makes all the difference. A debate can have a big effect on how people form their opinions of candidates, but it rarely makes much difference after those opinions have already formed. Trump and Biden are as familiar to the average person as Coke and Pepsi.