Over a century ago a young father ran upon something sorta interesting while cleaning the attic of his home. It was an old cloth doll, so old no one knew its history or how it came to reside in the attic. So old that whatever face it might have worn in the past, had completed faded to none. Thinking his little daughter, Marcella, might enjoy playing with it, he drew it a face and presented her with the very first Raggedy Ann Doll. Most everyone is familiar with the popularity not only of the Raggedy Ann Doll but also of Raggedy Andy, their books, television series, musical and even a reading improvement program. It was on today’s date, September 7 in 1915, that Marcella’s father, Johnny Gruelle, patented

Raggedy Ann.

But there are several interesting anecdotes related to the doll of which few people are knowledgeable. For example, are you aware that each Raggedy Ann has an embroidered heart stitched to her chest and inside the heart are the words “I love you.” I have also heard that each heart is filled with candy. While I am not able to verify that, I feel that in a way, through the stories Johnny Gruelle wrote in their adventures, the doll is reminding us that our hearts also should be filled with kindness and love.

I have also heard of a story associated with Raggedy Ann, one that probably has been repeatedly lived out by little girls and their parents thousands of time. It seems a little one of about three or four had just such a doll of whom she grew rather fond. You have seen such a relationship. The two enjoyed their tea parties, slept together, and Raggedy Ann became her confidant in whatever secrets little three and four-year-olds may have. I suppose the word ‘inseparable’ is quite applicable to describe their relationship. Another word for the doll might be ‘soiled.’

Over and over her parents tried to get Raggedy for a good cleaning, but, no, their daughter was not parting with her regardless of their assurance that the detachment was for the doll’s own good or that it was temporary. She would have none of it. They cajoled her with begging and tried to bribe her with other more expensive toys. It did not matter, she refused to part with Raggedy Ann under any circumstances. Her love for her doll was greater than any reasoning or material value.

If one could put the child’s disposition into words it basically would read, “We are a package deal. If you love me, you’ve got to love my doll also!”

I am reminded of some words of wisdom from John the Apostle who taught, “If any man says that he loves God but hates his brother, he is a liar. For he who does not love his brother, whom he has seen, how can he love God whom he has not see?”

It is all too easy for us to categorize our spiritual acceptance of God separate from the worldly estimations that judge people and places them according to their temporal importance to us. Through John’s writing it is though God says to us, “If you love me, you also must love one another.”